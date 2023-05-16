Advertise With Us
Southern Miss head baseball coach to retire after 2023 season

By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss head baseball coach Scott Berry is retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Coach Berry decided to end his coaching career Tuesday morning.

Berry has guided the Golden Eagles for the last 14 seasons and has been a part of the program for 23 years, joining the staff as an assistant coach under the late Southern Miss coaching legend, Coach Corky Palmer in 2001.

Coach Berry is a legend in his own right, leading the program to six-straight 40-plus win seasons, the most in the country.

Berry will retire as the all-time winningest coach in the program’s history after winning his 500th game earlier this season and counting, surpassing another Southern Miss legend Hill Denson.

The Golden Eagles have won 517 games, five regular season conference titles, four league tournament titles, clinched eight NCAA Tournament berths - including two regional hostings - and hosted a super regional for the first time in school history in the 2022 season.

Below is the parting message that Scott Berry left the Southern Miss faithful:

Southern Miss Athletics says following the season, the athletics department will host a retirement reception in Berry’s honor and fans will be invited to congratulate him for his contributions to not only Golden Eagle baseball, but the University of Southern Mississippi as a whole.

Southern Miss has not announced who will be the next head coach of their storied baseball program, but it is expected that the Golden Eagles’ pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over at the end of the season.

