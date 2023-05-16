Advertise With Us
Summer pattern settles in on Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our summer pattern has settled in and it is here to stay for the next few days. You can expect hot afternoons and scattered thunderstorms increasing in coverage during the afternoon heat. Always remember: when thunder roars, get indoors! Rain coverage will be at 50-60% today and tomorrow but will dwindle down to 20-30% by the weekend so fewer showers and storms will cause issues if you have outdoor plans. Thankfully the heat levels will come down in coming days. After reaching the mid 90s yesterday, we’ll hit about 90 today and then mid 80s starting tomorrow through the weekend with the air turning slightly less humid.

