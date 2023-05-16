Advertise With Us
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges

Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.
After 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley disappeared from Greenwood, Florida last week, she turned up dead in Dothan.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a 19-year-old pregnant teen, faces additional charges.

Sheriff Donald Valenza will reveal those charges Wednesday in a news conference that News4 will stream live at 9 a.m.

Deputies arrested McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.

Valenza believes they consensually met in Jackson County, but four months pregnant Gilley wanted to escape him after they crossed into Alabama.

RELATED: Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

“We realized in Houston County she was being held against her will,” he said the investigation revealed.

According to Florida media reports, Anastasia Gilley moved from Tallahassee to Jackson County about 18 months ago.

McCloud already faces one count of Capital Murder and is held without bail.

