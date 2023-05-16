USA Health students now offering clinical services to battered women

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A student-run free clinic at the University of South Alabama is expanding its services. The group recently began offering additional services to help more people in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

These students provide free clinical services at the Salvation Army each week free of charge for men. However, now they’re expanding to provide those same services to women in our area.

For the past seven years, students attending University of South Alabama Health have volunteered at the Salvation Army. Every week, the students visit the organization to provide free medical services to men.

“But we felt that there was a bigger need in the community, especially since we’ve been serving the gentleman long enough,” said Chandler Hinson, President of this student-run free clinic.

The group of students recently began volunteering and offering the same services once a month on Fridays at McKemie Place. It’s an emergency overnight shelter for battered women in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“Basically the same group of volunteers that go to the Salvation Army – we also now go over to the women’s clinic and we provide whatever they need. So they can come in with whatever issue that they had and we’ll make sure to take care of them,” said Hinson.

Women at McKemie Place typically seek shelter at the organization after suffering some form of sexual abuse or sexual violence. Chandler Hinson, President of this student-run free clinic says he’s enjoying the opportunity to work with a unique group of patients.

“Being able to test for hearing a lot of these, you know, individuals they have never had hearing exam before and that’s something that’s unique,” said Hinson.

Hinson says he and his peers will continue volunteering at the Salvation Army every Friday helping men in addition to visiting McKemie place to help women once a month on Fridays.

Any University of South Alabama interested in volunteering, must go through training before signing up. To sign up to volunteer, reach out to click via email.

