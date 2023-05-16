Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An avid fisherman kayaking in waters off Windward Oahu had an extreme close encounter with a tiger shark — and it was all caught on video.

Scott Haraguchi was just two miles off Kualoa Beach when his life flashes before his eyes.

“Ahh a shark rammed me!,” Haraguchi was heard yelling in the video.

It was also posted on social media and garnered hundreds of thousands of views over the weekend.

In the video, a tiger shark can be seen swimming towards the kayak.

Haraguchi explained he heard a “whooshing” sound before seeing a “wide brown thing” on the side of the kayak.

“It kind of sounded like if a fairly large boat was coming at me with its motor off,” he said.

He initially thought it was a turtle. But when Haraguchi realized it was a shark, he said he took his left foot out of the water and kicked at its head.

“I don’t even remember doing that. It was just a reflex. And that may have saved me from getting bitten by that shark.”

The shark eventually let go of the kayak and swam away.

“When I looked at the video hours later, only then was I really terrified,” Haraguchi said.

He estimates the tiger shark was about 10-feet long.

“I was shaking for hours after that, because it was so scary to see how close that shark came to biting my foot.”

Haraguchi remembers the December 2013 tragedy off Maui — a kaya fisherman was killed after he was bit on the foot by a shark.

He said he didn’t have any catch in the water and thinks the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

“I think that the tiger shark thought I was the dead seal,” Haraguchi said.

The 61-year-old from Kaimuki has been fishing for more than 20 years and has a blog called Hawaii Near Shore Fishing.

After this close call, he says be prepared.

“Make sure that all your safety equipment works because if something really really bad happens. You want to get rescued as soon as possible.”

