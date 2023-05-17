2 accused of stealing cell phones during purported sale of shoes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men face robbery charges after they allegedly stole cell phones from people who met up with them purportedly to buy shoes, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon. MPD said the victims approached an officer at the Chevron Gas Station at Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road around 4:31 p.m. to report a robbery that had occurred on the 7000 block of Muscadine Avenue.

According to the victims, they had met at the vacant home on Muscadine Avenue to purchase shoes when the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded their cell phones, police said.

After getting a description of the suspects, officers searched the area and found the suspects, identified as Irandon Drinkard, 19, and Damien Dunn, 22, who were subsequently taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Each man faces two counts of first-degree robbery. They each have bond hearings on Thursday, jail records show.

