MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is national Military Appreciation Month. To help support and protect veterans and their families launched the AARP Veterans Fraud Center, an online education and resource center to help protect veterans, service members and their families against fraud. These crimes are targeting veterans and their families at an ever-increasing rate.

How big is the problem?

· According to an AARP survey, one in three military/veteran adults reported losing money to scams.

· Veterans, active-duty service members and their families are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.

· Veterans and military families lost more than $414 million in 2022, an increase of 50% over 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The most common scams:

· Benefit Buyouts: Turning over U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pension and/or disability benefits for a supposed lump-sum payment that never materializes.

· Fraudulent records scam: Demanding payment for updated personal military records. Military records are always FREE to veterans.

· The fake charitable giving request: Request donations to fake veteran charities.

Free resources in the AARP Veterans Fraud Center include:

· A new AARP Watchdog Alert Handbook: Veterans’ Edition, highlighting tips to detect the most common ways con artists target veterans and military families;

· The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Scam-Tracking Map; and

· Operation Protect Veterans—a joint program of the AARP Fraud Watch Network and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.