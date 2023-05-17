Armed deputies patrolling specific public schools in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Armed MCSO deputies are now patrolling some public schools in Mobile County,

District 5 Commissioner Johnny Hatcher says up to 17 schools in Mobile County will have an armed deputy. Hatcher says those schools were selected based on their low response time for emergencies. To preserve the integrity of the schools’ security, Hatcher says those schools will not be named.

“I can tell you this- a lot of the schools are ones with very long response times,” he stated. “The ones that are closer to law enforcement are not really being patrolled as close as the others.”

Sheriff Paul Burch says the officers will be patrolling both inside and outside during school hours. He says safety is his number one priority.

“The deputies are there for the physical security of the school and protection of the children. They’re not going to be doing school resources or anything like that. They’re there for physical security.” said Sheriff Burch. “Over the last few years, I had deputies go for two hours when school let in, and two hours when school let out, so that way there was a physical presence at the school. That kind of morphed into us seeing the need.”

Both Sheriff Burch and Commissioner Hatcher say they want to take a proactive, rather than a reactive, approach to school safety.

“It’s not just an active shooter at the school, you could have an active shooter situation nearby that leads to the school,” added Burch, “I don’t want to be asked, ‘why didn’t y’all do something beforehand?’”

“The deputies that are coming to our schools are highly trained professionals to do what we want them to do and that is to stop an active shooter and make sure they don’t leave that school on their own power,” added Hatcher.

Hatcher says the Mobile County’s current school resource officers will continue their normal duties. He says the boosted security will free up SROs to work on other issues.

“We have SROs that do a phenomenal job,” said Hatcher. “I don’t want to compel them to use a gun on maybe a student or anyone to be honest with you- which they’re qualified now. That gives them the ability to focus more on what they need to focus on- which is drugs, violent crimes- fights, finding guns, and property crimes.”

FOX10 News spoke to locals, and many say they’re in favor of the decision to add armed, uniformed deputies to the mix.

“In the state of the world today, I think it is a good idea to have an armed officer patrolling,” said Jada Thurmon. “It’s sad that we have to have officers patrolling our schools and that you can’t send your children to school and know that they’ll be safe and come home. But I feel like it may be necessary now because our government can’t seem to get gun control in place. I feel like my nieces and nephews are safer now that some officers are on patrol.”

FOX10 News reached out to the Mobile County School System, and a spokesperson with MCPSS says they’ve not yet reached a final agreement with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office but that they’ll release details soon.

Meanwhile, FOX10 reached out to another Mobile County School board member, Dr. Reginald Crenshaw. He voiced it’s vital for the safety of our schools.

