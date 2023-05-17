Advertise With Us
Bama Flooring: How to fix hard flooring scratches

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale to get some helpful tips on maintaining your flooring warranty. Along the way, we learned a helpful tip on a great product that can help you get scratches out of your hard floor surfaces. Seriously, you’re going to want to click on the video link to see for yourself!

Bama Flooring is family owned and operated in Robertsdale. They carry a full line of Mohawk carpet and woods.

Bama Flooring

22970 HWY 59

Robertsdale, AL

251-989-9991

www.bamaflooring.com

https://www.facebook.com/bamaflooring

