Car drives through crossing gate and collides with Amtrak train

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car collided with an Amtrak train on Tuesday night after attempting to drive through the closed crossing gate, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and Hamilton Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in response to a train collision.

Police said they discovered the driver had come to a stop in the southbound lane of Hamilton Road due to the crossing gates being down at the railroad track.

The driver attempted to maneuver around the cars in front of him and drive through the crossing gate which resulted in a collision with the train, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another vehicle sustained damage from debris.

Police said the investigation remains active.

