Escambia County Sheriff’s Office holds law enforcement memorial ceremony

The Pensacola Police Department will hold its law enforcement memorial ceremony Thursday morning.
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - It is National Police Week and Wednesday morning, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a special ceremony to honor those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“I think it’s important because on a day like today, we’re acknowledging we wouldn’t be where we are, we wouldn’t be who we are if it weren’t for the people who went before us. Some of those who went before us actually paid the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their lives for this job,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Sheriff Chip Simmons read off the names of the 14 members of law enforcement and 2 K9 officers that gave their lives for their community.

All while their families sat in attendance.

“Part of it is the sorrow they remember from the loss. Part of it is the pride that their agencies that they gave their lives to, remember them. They will always remember them,” Sheriff Simmons said.

And for the new recruits who were in attendance, Sheriff Simmons says this is an opportunity for them to see the sacrifices of those who paved the way.

“I think it’s a commitment. A commitment even in the face of danger. A commitment to knowing that I will be with you as a partner. That I will not leave you alone. Even if it means that I sacrifice my own life. Because many of these deputies have done that,” Sheriff Simmons said.

The Pensacola Police Department will hold its law enforcement memorial ceremony Thursday morning.

