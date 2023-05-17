Advertise With Us
Fairytale Ball coming to Mobile

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s Fairytale Ball is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. The event is taking place at the Mobile Convention Center. Children of all ages are invited to sing, dance, and meet many of their favorite fairytale princesses.

Once Upon A Time Parties, LLC, a children’s and family entertainment company, is co-hosting the event with Pretty Princess Parties and providing the popular fairytale characters. The company has been servicing the Gulf Coast for 10 years and has provided real-life princess appearances for private parties and community/corporate events.

Mobile’s Fairytale Ball will have three different sessions throughout the day and will include princess dance performances, crafts, games, a coronation, and much more. The time slots are: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite princess dress or costume.

For more information and to purchase tickets through Eventbrite, click HERE.

