Former sheriff’s sergeant charged with theft now facing overtime abuse investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors are examining whether a former sheriff’s sergeant charged with theft improperly padded his overtime pay, according to officials.

Lory Myles, a spokeswoman with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News that the department has given the District Attorney’s Office information detailing discrepancies in Daniel Holifield’s time cards. District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the Sheriff’s Office has cooperated with the probe.

Blackwood said additional charges could be added if an investigation turns up evidence that Holifield intentionally claimed overtime he was not owed.

“There could certainly be theft charges contemplated, because it’s, in effect, stealing time and getting paid for it if there’s double dipping,” he said.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said his client did not do that.

“We deny that we have, either by oversight or otherwise, inaccurately reported any overtime,” he said. “Any overtime pay we have received, we have done the work. … We have no belief in any way that we have falsely submitted an overtime request.”

Holifield, 49, was Mobile County’s highest-paid employee last year, earning more than $237,000. That mostly is due to more than 2,600 hours of overtime – roughly 50 per week.

A sampling of Holifield’s time sheets for three months last year – April, May and September – reveal discrepancies on eight dates:

April 19: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

April 22: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

May 7: An overtime slip for eight hours of overtime under a program called Stone Gardens in which deputies work with the U.S. Border Patrol on interstate highways. The program did not operate on that day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

May 18: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 19: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 20: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 21: Two overtimes slips with three overlapping overtime hours.

Sept. 22: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said in a statement that he was mistaken when he previously said there was no way to cheat on overtime.

“I launched an investigation into Daniel Holifield’s overtime sheets, and I found there is a way to cheat the system,” he stated. “Daniel Holifield cheated the system.”

Myles told FOX10 News that the department’s payroll system ordinarily does not allow an employee to enter regular time and overtime for the same hours. But she said as a supervisor, Holifield would have had the ability to manually enter the hours. She said the department has implemented additional controls to prevent something like that from happening in the future. That includes a monthly review of overtime, she said.

Blackwood said if prosecutors were to file charges related to the overtime, they would have to prove not just that there were discrepancies, but that Holifield acted willfully.

“There’s an element of intent there, just as there is with most any crime,” he said.

Holifield appeared in Mobile County District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing on the charges that have been filed, accusing him of forging signatures to obtain the titles to confiscated vehicles in the department’s impound yard. But Knizley allowed the charges to go to a grand jury for possible indictment without a hearing.

“It’s involving law enforcement, and it’s not … any further information (that would be gained) by having a preliminary hearing,” he said.

The offenses that Holifield is charged with are all Class C felonies, with a penalty range of one to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Knizley said his client at one time had a used car business, but he denied that has anything to do with the allegations involving the vehicles in the impound yard.

“I don’t even think that the allegations are connected to the used car business that he no longer has,” he said.

Knizley said he is open to a settlement of the case, adding that money belonging to Holifield is in his attorney trust account.

“There’s been a suggestion that thee may have been a loss from the Sheriff’s Department in that amount, of approximately $24,000,” he said. “And we have that money available to make restitution if this case gets resolved.”

