Gov. Reeves signs bill for tourism recovery

Thousands of people visited downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the 36th annual Hubfest.(wdam)
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past three years, Mississippi destination organizations have worked to rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

Now, VisitHATTIESBURG can continue that growth after Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 419 designating $21 million dollars to destination marketing organizations across the state.

While the organization will receive more than $3 million dollars to draw people to the Hub City, CEO Margo Dorsey said community events are just as important.

“These funds, these recovery dollars, will be will be invested very wisely in key markets to showcase Hattiesburg to bring more people here,” said Dorsey. “So, that we can fully recover and really strengthen our industry so that all of our small businesses can enjoy what we saw in 2019 before.”

This is the third legislative bill to provide funding, and officials expect those funds to become available in early July.

