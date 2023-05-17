Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.(WANF | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say a high school student has died in a crash involving a train.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Logan Blueher died on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

WTHI reports that it appears Blueher went around a stop arm at the crossing and the train struck his SUV.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was a senior at South Vigo High School.

School officials confirmed Blueher’s death. They said he was set to graduate in a couple of weeks with plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

“Logan was funny, smart and loyal. He loved his car, his friends and most of all he loved animals,” the high school shared.

According to the school, Blueher worked at the Heritage Animal Hospital and it will honor him at graduation with a project to help animals within the community.

“We are hurting today, and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time,” the school shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the signing ceremony Wednesday. (WFTS via CNN)
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns
Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped...
WATCH: Police recover kidnapped baby found abandoned in ravine
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Fugitive Files: Dubose brothers
Mobile Police: Two Brothers-Two Man Crime Spree
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult