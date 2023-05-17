Knot Just Pretzels on Studio 10

Wendy with Knot Just Pretzels stops by Studio 10 to make some delicious sweet treats- Pecan Praline Blondies & Biscoff Cheesecake!

Pecan Praline Blondies:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 cups powdered sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

STEPS:

Preheat your oven to 350 Line a 13x9″ baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium pot, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Stir in the brown sugar until combined. Let cool for about 5-10 minutes. After it’s cooled off a little, whisk in the eggs and the vanilla until combined. Lastly, whisk in the salt, baking powder and flour until a soft batter forms.

Pour the batter into the pan and spread into an even layer. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean in center. Let it cool completely.

You can use the same pot just wipe it out and return it to the stove. To make the praline topping add the butter and brown sugar to the sauce pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir for 2 minutes. Add in the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat and cool.Once cooled add in the powdered sugar and pecans. Spread on top and chill for 2 hours before cutting.

Biscoff Cheesecake:

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

1½ cups Biscoff cookies (1 pack)

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

6 8-oz blocks cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

5 large eggs

½ cup sour cream

½ cup biscoff cookie butter

10-inch springform pan and heavy-duty aluminum foil to wrap pan

Topping

1 cup melted biscoff cookie butter

6-10 biscoff cookies

STEPS:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and set an oven rack in the lower middle position. Wrap a 9- or 10-inchspringform pan with one large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil, covering the underside and extending all the way to the top so there are no seams on the bottom or sides of the pan. Repeat with another sheet of foil for insurance. Spray the inside of the pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Make the crust: In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Stir until well combined. Press the crumbs into an even layer on the the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, until set. Remove the pan from the oven and set aside.

Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F. Set a kettle of water to boil.

Make the batter: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or beaters, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and flour together on medium speed until just smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl to be sure the mixture is evenly combined. Add the vanilla, biscoff cookie butter and salt; beat on low speed until just combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed until incorporated, scraping the bowl as necessary. Mix in the sour cream. Make sure the batter is uniform but do not over-mix.

Check to make sure your oven has cooled to 325°F, then set the cheesecake pan in a large roasting pan. Pour the batter on top of the crust. Pour the boiling water into the large roasting pan to come about 1 inch up the side of the cake pan. Bake until the cake is just set, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes. (If the cheesecake starts to look too golden on top towards the end, cover it loosely with foil.) The cake should not look liquidy at all but will wobble just a bit when the pan is nudged; it will continue to cook as it cools. Carefully remove the roasting pan from the oven and set it on a wire rack. Cool the cheesecake in the water bath until the water is just warm, about 45 minutes. Remove the springform pan from the water bath and discard the foil. If necessary, run a thin-bladed knife around the edge of the cake to make sure it’s not sticking to the sides (which can cause cracks as it cools), then cover with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to cool for at least 8 hours or overnight.

For serving: Remove the sides of the springform pan. Melt the 1 cup of biscoff in the microwave for 30 seconds let cool slightly and pour over top and spread out. Top with some whipped cream and cookies. Once the top is set remove from the bottom pan base and set on a serving platter. Slice with a sharp knife, wiping the knife clean between slices.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Knot Just Pretzels

740 Hillcrest Rd Suite 1B, Mobile 36695

We are located directly across the street from Shoe Station and next door to Printing One. We are a locally owned family operation, and I am a self-taught baker and cook.

Monday-Friday 8:30am-6pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Find on Facebook

