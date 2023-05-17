Local Baseball and Softball teams compete for State Title

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UMS-Wright defeated Bayside Academy last week to secure their spot in the 4A championship series.

The Bulldogs haven’t won a state title since the 2015-2016 season. They are back to back area champs and in 2022, they made it all the way to the Elite Eight, which isn’t good enough for senior outfield Cole Blaylock. This year, he wants to win it all.

“Sophomore year, we had a really good team and just couldn’t quite come together. But I think this year we’ve come together really nicely and I’m really excited to see where it takes us.”

Blaylock and fellow senior teammate Logan Norris have played together since they were four years old, like many of the guys they take the diamond with every day. This Bulldog squad has a special bond and getting to this point in the postseason can be credited to not only the hard work, but the team’s chemistry as well.

“Most of our team goes way back and we’ve also grown up here at UMS. And I mean I think it’s helped us a lot as a team. It has helped us get this far and just having that chemistry there already just really helped you know.”.

The Bulldogs had a light day of work at practice before they hit the road to face Etowah in Oxford.

The Blue Devils are 28-11 on the season and the Bulldogs are 27-12. Both teams have very similar records but only one can win it all.

Norris says they’re facing a very “hard headed opponent” but the Bulldogs main focus is on their own team.

“We can’t worry about the other team. We’ve got to play our own game, and just do what we can do and perform our best. Don’t worry about them, just worry about ourselves.”

First pitch against Etowah was set for 7PM but postponed due to weather delay. Play resumed around 10PM. The Bulldogs fell 6-0 in game 1 of the 4A State championship series. Game 2 is set for 4PM on Wednesday. The Bulldogs need to win to force a decisive game 3.

St. Paul’s softball team hit the road to fight for a state title for the first time in over a decade, but before they took off Saints fans hosted a send off celebration.

Family and friends lined the sidewalks to wish them good luck with signs in hand.

The team paraded through the crowds giving high fives, popping confetti, telling their loved ones that final goodbye.

It was a chance for one last hug and then it was time to load up and get on their way. The Saints have work to do in a blue map to go get.

Head Coach Lonnie Rawlins says this is a great moment for his program and they’re going after that title.

“It means a great deal to the program. We’ve really built it from the ground up. The last three years these girls have been through some really rough times softball wise so it means a great deal just to get there but we’re not satisfied with that. Of course, we don’t want the red trophy. We want the blue mat so I’m super excited for that opportunity these young ladies have. They’ve been through some ups and downs so this is a big deal for them. I can’t wait to watch them play.”

First pitch against Moody is set for Wednesday morning at 9AM.

Spanish Fort Baseball fell in game one against Oxford 6-5.

First pitch in game 1 between Orange Beach softball and White Plains is set for Friday at 10:45AM.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.