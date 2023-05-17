Advertise With Us
Man charged with attempted murder following Atmore shooting

(WCAV)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was flown by helicopter to an area hospital following a shooting Wednesday in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a room at the Southland Hotel, 1304 E. Louisville Ave., around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound lying on the floor, authorities said.

Investigators determined 39-year-old Luis Trevizo Becerra of McDavid, Fl., to be a suspect in the shooting, according to Atmore PD.

After a statewide be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert was issued, he was apprehended by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Interstate 65 at Exit 99, Atmore police said.

Becerra was taken to the Atmore Police Department and interviewed by investigators. He was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Escambia County, Ala., Detention Center.

