Mobile County DA task force executes 2 arrest warrants on secret indictments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County District Attorney’s Office task force executed arrest warrants on two men in connection with separate death investigations.

Twenty-two-year-old Caberel Devon Washington Jr. of Mobile was taken into custody Tuesday and remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records. An April 2023 Mobile County grand jury indicted him for murder in connection to an October 2021 incident that resulted in the death of Joe Johnson, according to the DA’s office.

Caberel Devon Washington Jr. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

The same grand jury also indicted Kenneth O’Neil Washington Jr., 27, of Prichard, in an unrelated criminally-negligent homicide case involving the death of Montrez Mitchell in June 2022. Kenneth O’Neil Washington Jr. was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday night and released Wednesday morning, jail records show.

Caberel Devon Washington Jr. and Kenneth O’Neil Washington Jr. are not related, authorities said.

Kenneth O’Neil Washington Jr. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

“We will continue to utilize this task force to ensure the safety of Mobile County citizens and expedite the judicial process,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in a statement.

The special task force was formed to expedite arrests on dangerous defendants who have been secretly indicted, beginning their prosecution in court much sooner than before, according to the DA’s office. The task force will also identify and seek out the most dangerous defendants who pose an immediate threat to the community and who have active arrest warrants and existing court cases, officials said.

According to the DA’s office, a total of 11 defendants have been arrested since the creation of the task force.

