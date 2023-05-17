Mobile DA: Sabronte Rhodes found guilty in 2019 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury has found Sabronte Rhodes guilty of murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of Johnny Soekhies, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 said Rhodes shot Soekhies in the head and left him off Oyler Street. They said it was a robbery gone wrong and that Rhodes used a dating app to lure the victim.

