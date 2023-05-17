Mobile man faces burglary and assault charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 28-year-old Mobile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on burglary and assault charges, according to jail records.

According to the Mobile Police Department, investigating officers identified Christian Dyson as being responsible for an incident late on Jan. 30 at the Crest Motel at 4421 Government Blvd.

Police said the victim was held at knifepoint and assaulted after the motel room was broken into.

Dyson is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and domestic violence (harassment).

