Mobile PD: Man responsible for multiple commercial burglaries

Keith Oneal
Keith Oneal(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Mobile man is responsible for multiple commercial building burglaries throughout Mobile, as well as other crimes, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was on Tuesday when officers concluded their investigation into multiple commercial burglaries and made an arrest. Keith Oneal was apprehended and charged with four felony counts, including burglary and criminal mischief.

Oneal was found to be responsible for the commercial burglaries at the following locations: 4701 Airport Boulevard, Cheetah Laundry; 322 Azalea Road, Azalea Laundry; 3948 Government Boulevard, Exxon Gas Station; and 4720 Moffett Road, Piggly Wiggly, police said. Additionally, he faces charges of theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to jail records.

