More rain and storms expected around midday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After another night of rain/storms around we will see a fresh batch of them popping up around midday today and into the afternoon. We’ll keep the coverage of rain at 70% so the majority of the area will see at least one shower before the day is over. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s, so we’ll be a few degrees cooler compared to Monday and Tuesday.

Thankfully the rain coverage will be winding down as we end the week and head into the weekend. The rain chances won’t be 0% but they will drop to the 20-30% range for Friday and the weekend and we won’t get any extreme heat back either. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s the next 7 days with mornings in the upper 60s.

