Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: 2 men break into elderly man’s motel room

One suspect allegedly claimed to be law enforcement officer
(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 71-year-old man was injured after two men broke into his motel room, overpowered him and took his room key, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Econo Lodge, 162 W. Interstate 65 Service Rd., around 12:15 a.m. Monday regarding a burglary report. Police discovered that two male suspects had forced their way into the victim’s room, forced him onto the floor and handcuffed him, according to authorities.

One of the suspects claimed to be a law enforcement officer while the other demanded the victim’s room key, MPD said. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person
UPDATE: 3rd arrest made in connection with theft of pizza, soft drink from delivery person
Christian Dyson
Mobile man faces burglary and assault charges
Teen arrested on assault charge in connection with May 5 shooting
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Keith Oneal
Mobile PD: Man responsible for multiple commercial burglaries