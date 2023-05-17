MPD: 2 men break into elderly man’s motel room

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 71-year-old man was injured after two men broke into his motel room, overpowered him and took his room key, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Econo Lodge, 162 W. Interstate 65 Service Rd., around 12:15 a.m. Monday regarding a burglary report. Police discovered that two male suspects had forced their way into the victim’s room, forced him onto the floor and handcuffed him, according to authorities.

One of the suspects claimed to be a law enforcement officer while the other demanded the victim’s room key, MPD said. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

