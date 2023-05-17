New residential detox facility to help veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a special day for those in Vets Recover as the new residential treatment facility was unveiled.

The existing building on Springhill Avenue is undergoing renovations and lots of hard work is going into making sure the treatment facility provides a warm and comfortable environment for those in need of help.

The primary purpose of Veterans Recovery Resources is to provide therapy and treatment options for veterans in crisis. Our FOX10 News crew was there as the tour of the facility got underway Wednesday morning.

Vets Recover CEO John Kilpatrick discussed the need for a detox facility in our area.

“It’s been a fight every step of the way, even when our community has needed a detox facility over 20 years. So, we don’t have a detox facility — a medically monitored detox facility — within a four-hour drive of Mobile,” he said. “It’s been an urgent need in our community for years that’s been exacerbated by the opioid crisis and the pandemic.”

The detox and residential treatment facility is set to open by the end of this year or early next year. The facility will have 34 beds, create about 30 new jobs, and add $3 million in annual payroll into the community, officials said.

You can visit vetsrecover.org to learn more about Vets Recover.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.