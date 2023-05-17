Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

UPDATE: Ocean Springs High School lifts shelter in place

Ocean Springs High School was under a “precautionary shelter in place” Wednesday morning.
Ocean Springs High School was under a “precautionary shelter in place” Wednesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School was under a “precautionary shelter in place” Wednesday morning. That meant students were being held in the classrooms, and doors and hallways were locked.

Trey Brennan with the school district tells WLOX News the campus shelter in place started around 9 a.m. when they started investigating reports of an unauthorized item on campus. He wouldn’t elaborate on what or if anything was found because the investigation is still underway.

School resource officers are the ones investigating. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t called to campus unless there is a criminal investigation with charges.

School officials asked that parents not come to the school during the shelter in place, and refrain from calling the school, teachers, or students.

WLOX News will update this story as new information is released.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

ECSO holds law enforcement memorial for National Police Week
ECSO holds law enforcement memorial for National Police Week
NAS Pensacola reopens public access to areas
NAS Pensacola reopens public access to areas
Sabronte Rhodes
Mobile DA: Sabronte Rhodes found guilty in 2019 murder
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges