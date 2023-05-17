Recipe: Chicken Salad Trio

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

Signature Chicken Salad

INGREDIENTS:

2 split chicken breasts, bone in, skin on (about 2.5 lbs), yields 4 cups cooked chicken, finely shredded

olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

1 cup celery, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

STEPS:

Place chicken breasts on aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven and loosely cover pan with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 30 minutes until cool enough to handle. Discard skin and bones and pull apart chicken until finely shredded.

In a large bowl combine cooked and shredded chicken, celery, mayonnaise, kosher salt, and black pepper. Stir until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Grape & Pecan Chicken Salad

INGREDIENTS:

2 split chicken breasts, bone in, skin on (about 2.5 lbs), yields 4 cups cooked chicken, finely shredded

olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

1 cup celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup green grape, sliced in half

1/2 cup red grapes, sliced in half

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

STEPS:

Place chicken breasts on aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven and loosely cover pan with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 30 minutes until cool enough to handle. Discard skin and bones and pull apart chicken until finely shredded.

In a large bowl combine cooked and shredded chicken, celery, pecans, grapes, mayonnaise, kosher salt, and black pepper. Gently stir until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Jalapeño Bacon Ranch Cheddar Chicken Salad

INGREDIENTS:

2 split chicken breasts, bone in, skin on (about 2.5 lbs), yields 4 cups cooked chicken, finely shredded

olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

1/4 cup diced pickled jalapeños, drained

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1.5 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

STEPS:

Place chicken breasts on aluminum foil lined sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven and loosely cover pan with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 30 minutes until cool enough to handle. Discard skin and bones and pull apart chicken until finely shredded.

In a large bowl combine cooked and shredded chicken, jalapeños, bacon, ranch, and cheddar cheese. Stir until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

