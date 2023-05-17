Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rejecting self-defense, jury convicts Mobile man of 2017 murder

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rejecting a claim of self-defense, a jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of murder in a shooting death on Ralston Road in 2017.

The trial, which began last week, concluded Monday. The jury deliberated and then returned Tuesday and found Christopher Shedrick Hatch, 40, of Mobile, guilty of shooting 24-year-old Samuel Anderson.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said his office would seek the maximum punishment, life in prison.

“This conviction was a long time coming,” he said. “This murder happened in 2017, and this was the 10th trial setting, the first of which was in March of 2020.”

According to testimony, Anderson was visiting his children at their mother’s apartment. An altercation of some sort ensured, and a man at the apartment called his brother, Hatch. Blackwood said when Hatch arrived, he fired twice.

Blackwood said that despite the claim of self-defense, Anderson was unarmed and suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

“Like other murder cases we’ve seen, it just didn’t have to happen this way,” he said. “You’ve got a series of poor decisions that led to the loss of a life. There are children now that don’t have a father. You know, there’s someone in our community that’s been lost. It’s tragic all the way around.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward
Mobile council members take another step toward Civic Center redevelopment
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
Man indicted after 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot
Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward
Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward