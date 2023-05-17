Rejecting self-defense, jury convicts Mobile man of 2017 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rejecting a claim of self-defense, a jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of murder in a shooting death on Ralston Road in 2017.

The trial, which began last week, concluded Monday. The jury deliberated and then returned Tuesday and found Christopher Shedrick Hatch, 40, of Mobile, guilty of shooting 24-year-old Samuel Anderson.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said his office would seek the maximum punishment, life in prison.

“This conviction was a long time coming,” he said. “This murder happened in 2017, and this was the 10th trial setting, the first of which was in March of 2020.”

According to testimony, Anderson was visiting his children at their mother’s apartment. An altercation of some sort ensured, and a man at the apartment called his brother, Hatch. Blackwood said when Hatch arrived, he fired twice.

Blackwood said that despite the claim of self-defense, Anderson was unarmed and suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

“Like other murder cases we’ve seen, it just didn’t have to happen this way,” he said. “You’ve got a series of poor decisions that led to the loss of a life. There are children now that don’t have a father. You know, there’s someone in our community that’s been lost. It’s tragic all the way around.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.