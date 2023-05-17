Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Teen arrested on assault charge in connection with May 5 shooting

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old boy faces an assault charge in connection with a May 5 shooting that left a female victim injured.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify the teen as the suspect involved in the incident. Police arrested him Tuesday and took him to the Mobile County Metro Jail on an assault charge.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:38 p.m. May 5. Officers responded to the Quick Stop on North Broad Street and found that the victim had been shot while sitting in her car and was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle before MPD’s arrival.

At the time, officers determined an unidentified male subject who was riding with the occupants of the vehicle was playing with a gun when it fired and struck the victim.

The subject, later determined to be the teen, fled the scene, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person
UPDATE: 3rd arrest made in connection with theft of pizza, soft drink from delivery person
Christian Dyson
Mobile man faces burglary and assault charges
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Keith Oneal
Mobile PD: Man responsible for multiple commercial burglaries