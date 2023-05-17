Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Thunderstorms return

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Evening storms are expected through 10 p.m., followed by quiet conditions overnight.

Expect a good chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. Our chances are a bit lower, but we do have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening at 50%.

Rain chances are lower at 20% Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average. The mornings will be slightly cooler inland this weekend.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Next Weather for Wednesday May 17 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Wednesday May 17 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 17, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 17, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 17, 2023
More rain and storms expected around midday
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 17, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 17, 2023