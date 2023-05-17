Thunderstorms return

(WALA) - Evening storms are expected through 10 p.m., followed by quiet conditions overnight.

Expect a good chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. Our chances are a bit lower, but we do have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening at 50%.

Rain chances are lower at 20% Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average. The mornings will be slightly cooler inland this weekend.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

