Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

By Ken Curtis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a 19-year-old pregnant teen, faces additional charges.

Sheriff Donald Valenza will reveal those charges Wednesday in a news conference that News4 will stream live at 9:00 a.m.

Deputies arrested McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

Sabronte Rhodes
Mobile DA: Sabronte Rhodes found guilty in 2019 murder
House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.
Alabama House of Representatives approves bill regulating vaping
Schools facing teacher shortages for 23-24 school year
Alabama school districts working to fill teaching positions for next school year
Man causes pile up for stopping to save a turtle
WCSO: Driver stops on busy highway for turtle causing multi-car pileup