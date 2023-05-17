Woman holds man in final moments after fatally hit by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was struck by a vehicle walking home on Wolf Ridge Road Friday night in Prichard, left for dead.

A Good Samaritan saw it happen, pulled over, and was with him in his final moments.

Now, four days later, the family said they had not heard a word from Prichard Police on the investigation.

“My brother matters,” said Shantavia Hill. “He didn’t bother nobody.”

Hill said her brother, 40-year-old Darius Hill walked the same route everyday along Wolf Ridge Road.

Friday night, he was hit and killed by a car in front of a Church of God.

“Everybody knows him, everybody,” she said. “He was on his way home Friday night, and somebody decided to tear his body apart without staying with him. You left him for dead. You didn’t even stay.”

Well, one Good Samaritan did.

Wanting to remain unnamed, the woman said she was driving behind the suspect’s vehicle when she saw it jolt.

“All of a sudden, my headlights caught a person on the ground, and it was like oh my god!” she said. “I immediately pulled over, searched for my phone, got out, and dialed 911.”

She couldn’t believe what she saw. Then, she heard breathing.

“At first I thought he was dead,” she said. “But then all of a sudden, I hear delicate moaning, and I said, ‘Oh my god, he’s still alive.’”

She did all she knew to do—pray.

“That’s when I really started talking with him,” she said. “Praying with him, ‘Lord going to touch your body baby. You’re not by yourself. Just pray. Have faith.’”

FOX10 News Lacey Beasley asked the witness, “How thankful are you that you were with him in literally his final moments?”

“I didn’t think about it until a friend of mine was telling me, just thank God that you were there,” she responded.

Darius’s family is now left crushed and desperately needing answers.

“I just want to say to the person who did this to my brother, you will never be able to sleep knowing that we are suffering over here, and you don’t care about human life,” said Hill.

The woman you could call a ‘Godsend’ assured the family Darius had a hand to hold.

“He wasn’t alone,” said the witness. “He’s with God. Be thankful that he is with God, and somebody prayed with him.”

Tuesday was four days since the hit and run and no arrests have been made.

The witness said the driver was in a white, mid-sized chevy, which could have some front-end damage.

If you know anything, reach out to Prichard Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.