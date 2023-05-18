1 flown to hospital after shooting in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - One victim was flown to the hospital in Bay Minette today after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to North Baldwin Wellness Center at 11:30 this morning after receiving a report of an individual with a gunshot wound.

Officials said they discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound the chest and was brought to the location by an acquaintance.

The victim was then flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile and is currently in stable condition, according to Bay Minette PD.

Investigators said they have determined the shooting occurred at Cottage Park Apartments off Rabun Road in Bay Minette, but they are still working to gather more information.

