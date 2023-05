MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Motorists should exercise caution when traveling eastbound through Mobile this morning, as authorities were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. where an 18-wheeler had overturned.

The right hand shoulder was blocked due to the rolled-over rig on I-10 Eastbound at Exit 10 to McDonald Road.

