Accused Walmart shooter sentenced in separate 2019 murder case

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the three men accused in the Beltline Walmart shooting from December was sentenced in a 2019 murder case.

Jimaurice Pierce, 19, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Andre Gable Jr. at a west Mobile shopping center in 2019.

Pierce is still awaiting trial for the Walmart shooting which was sent to a grand jury in March.

