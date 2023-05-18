Bees force closure of playground at Fairhope’s North Beach Park

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s been quite a buzz around Fairhope’s public beach over the last few days. A swarm of honeybees decided to make an old, hollow tree their new home. The only problem is it was right next to a playground area. In stepped B’s Bees, LLC to safely remove the hive.

Talk about some noisy neighbors. The swarm of honeybees only moved in a few days ago. Their scouts had found what looked like the perfect tree for their new queen, complete with a waterfront view. Unfortunately for them, it was literally only a few feet from a children’s playground area.

Once they were spotted, the city of Fairhope thought it best to move them out before they got too comfortable.

B's Bees, LLC transferred the hive from a hollow tree to a new hive for relocation (Hal Scheurich)

“With this hive, knowing that there’s a tiny access point in there, that I’m going to have to give them all of the stuff that they’ve already built which would be honey, honeycomb, brewed, which is where they reproduce and get that system established in my box before I get here,” said B’s Bees owner, Brandon Hargraves.

Hargraves’ experience paid off as he was able to find the queen using an endoscope and relocate her to his new hive. Through a combination of smoke and pepper spray, the bees were encouraged to move out. Then, it was a waiting game. After only a few hours, most of the hive moved out of the holes Hargraves drilled in the tree and found their queen in the new box.

“So, these are the two frames I brough in, two foundations and then, I put the queen…you see those rubber bands there,” Hargraves explained as he checked his new hive’s progress. “I sinched the queen against that just in case these bees don’t like here, it buys the tree bees time to go ahead and protect here, crowd her and then, these bees will eventually come around and accept her as their own.”

The hive will now head to its new home with B’s Bees where it will be closely watched over the next few months.

“I will micromanage them. Juist watch them. Help grow with them,” said Hargraves. “When we get into mid-June, there’s nothing blooming. It’s called a dearth. It’s a hard time for southern beekeepers and so, I’ll start feeding them.”

Folks who were enjoying the day by the bay were glad to see the bees were being given a chance to thrive somewhere where they wouldn’t be a threat to people or threatened themselves.

“I think it’s a great idea. A nice, non-lethal way to relocate them and help reserve our bee generation,” said April Smith.

Their new home in the country may not have a waterfront view but they should “bee” happy.

B’s Bees estimates this hive at around 8,000 strong and was able to relocate more than 95-percent of them to the new hive. The queen will be able to make up quickly for any left behind, laying up to 1,000 eggs per day according to Hargraves.

