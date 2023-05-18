Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens the DarKoaster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced that DarKoaster, North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, the park’s tenth roller coaster will open to all park visitors on May 19. Voted one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023 by USA Today, DarKoaster is an unprecedented, family-friendly addition to Busch Gardens’ thrill ride portfolio.

Thrill seekers experiencing DarKoaster will embark on snowmobiles to discover a mysterious phenomenon inside the walls of the iconic Oktoberfest castle. Building upon the legacy of Curse of DarKastle, a supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm. With a 48″ height requirement, this attraction is perfect for the whole family to conquer together. Manufactured by Intamin Worldwide, Busch Gardens’ newest family thrill is a steel coaster design with four accelerating launches and over 1,400 feet of track. As the weather strikes, riders will race through total darkness to evade the elements, experiencing a total of 2,454 feet of track.

To commemorate the opening of DarKoaster, Busch Gardens collaborated with The Virginia Beer Company to develop the DarKoaster Black Lager, a limited-release beer. At 5.2% ABV, this all-new brew is a traditional German-style Schwarzbier with hints of chocolate and coffee notes. Featured at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, this limited-edition pour will be available on draft and in commemorative cans to visitors 21 and up beginning on DarKoaster’s Opening Day.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, live stage shows, monthly special events and delicious culinary experiences. For more information, visit www.BuschGardens.com Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/?gad=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwmZejBhC_ARIsAGhCqndirPiMU69s6M4a7Bse5n49b4VA_ei_-V3C_OQ9VPxCjnWnpbq88CwaAhdCEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.