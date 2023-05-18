Advertise With Us
Carry-on Getaway: Packing for vacation with Tommy Bahama

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the weather warming up, and summer days ahead, many of us already have one eye on that next vacation getaway. But, before we go, we need to set ourselves up for success with the perfect pieces to create your vacation wardrobe. We were joined on Studio10 by lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr, to talk about styles for your next vacation. We talked about:

  • When it comes to what to pack for vacation, what should we be looking to bring with us?
  • Her tips to help us style our outfits to get the most out of what we pack
  • Her packing tips to help make sure everything fits in our carry-on bag

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: TOMMYBAHAMA.COM

About Christine Bibbo HerrChristine Bibbo Herr, aka @NYCPretty is a former magazine fashion director, and currently an on-air TV lifestyle expert and influencer, stylist, fitness enthusiast & on-air guest for QVC. She’s worked for various national glossies including Health, Real Simple, SHAPE en Espanol, Life & Style, Women’s Day, Today.com and more! Her passion for her work and a healthy lifestyle have her covering the hottest fashion, beauty and wellness trends from her uniquely VIBRANT point of view. The power of positivity is her life’s mission, and her brand is about color, energy, & joy. She is a living example that when you insist on making life fun, fit and fabulous, you become truly ageless.

