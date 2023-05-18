Crews work to clean up after rig hauling meat overturns on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-wheeler ran off the interstate this morning in Mobile, landing on its side in a ditch.

Officials say the driver is OK, but cleanup will take a while.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 10 Eastbound, just before the Dauphin Island Parkway exit. The Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue and two tow trucks responded to the scene.

For several hours, crews attempted to lift the 18-wheeler. However, Scott Godbee, an employee for the towing company, says cleanup was delayed for hours because of how heavy the truck was.

Godbee says the driver was transporting at least 35,000 pounds of beef. With the meat now tainted, it will be sent to a landfill.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says there was also an unknown amount of diesel fluid that leaked from the tractor. Millhouse says the fluid has been cleaned and was not hazardous.

The Mobile Police Department is the lead agency investigating.

