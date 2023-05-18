Dr. Edgar Finn with AltaPointe Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Edgar Finn from AltaPointe Health came by to discuss Mental Health Awareness Month.

Statistics show one in six youth experience mental health conditions each year, but only half receive treatment.

Altapointe Health is a mental health and family medical healthcare system serving seven counties throughout Alabama.

Dr. Finn is a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and discussed the many issues facing children and how we can help them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.