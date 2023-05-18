Advertise With Us
Federal judge in Joran van der Sloot extortion case recuses herself

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new federal judge has been assigned to Joran van der Sloot’s extortion case in Alabama.

Judge Karen Bowdre recused herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna Mansco.

There was no reason given for Bowdre’s decision.

Van der Sloot faces federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort $250,000 from the family of missing Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway

The federal indictment filed in 2010 alleges van der Sloot demanded Beth Holloway wire him $250,000 in exchange for revealing the location of Natalee Holloway’s remains. Federal prosecutors say Holloway wired $25,000 and van der Sloot lead the family to a location in Aruba where he said Holloway’s remains were buried, but knew that to be false.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramírez in 2010.

It’s unclear when he will be brought back to the United States.

