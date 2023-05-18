Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

By Lydian Kennin and KNWA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Ark. (WMC) - An airplane crashed in Washington County on Wednesday after it departed from Oxford, Mississippi, earlier in the day, according to the FAA.

The pilot did not survive.

The wreckage of a missing twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 was located at 3:46 p.m. in the southern portion of the county after it was reported that the plane lost altitude and crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane, and he suffered fatal injuries, KNWA reports.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says the pilot was John Morgan, 76, of Oxford, Mississippi.

John Morgan, former Miss. state senator
John Morgan, former Miss. state senator(Mississippi Department of Archives and History)

Morgan’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

KNWA reports that Morgan is seen on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s website as a former Mississippi state senator from 1984-92.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves shared his sorrow about the news via Twitter Wednesday night.

The FAA says the plane left University-Oxford Airport earlier in the day.

WCSO received a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash.

The sheriff’s office says the location of the crash is on private property between Carpenter Road and Ferry Road in Winslow in steep, rugged terrain.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Department of Emergency Management, Greenland police, West Fork police, Arkansas State Police, and Mercury Air were involved in the search.

The sheriff’s office says the NTSB and the FAA will assume responsibility of the investigation.

Responding crews in Washington County following a reported plane crash Wednesday afternoon.
Responding crews in Washington County following a reported plane crash Wednesday afternoon.(KNWA)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard

Latest News

Crews work to clean up after rig hauling meat overturns on I-10 in Mobile
Crews work to clean up after rig hauling meat overturns on I-10 in Mobile
1 wounded in shooting near Navco Road and McVay Drive, Mobile police say
Jimmy Buffett
Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston
Judge Karen Bowdre rescued herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna...
Federal judge in Joran van der Sloot extortion case recuses herself
Daniel Holifield
Mobile County sheriff responds to allegations employee cheated overtime system