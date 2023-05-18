Four vehicles hit by trains in Mobile County in two months

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In just the last two months, four vehicles have been hit by trains in Mobile County, and most of the instances involved people trying to beat the train, including the one Tuesday night.

Try outrunning a train, and you will lose.

This is true for the driver Tuesday night who police said drove around other cars waiting for the train to pass, then through the closed crossing gates, and got hit.

The remains of the car were tossed into the woods with debris everywhere.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 90 and Hamilton Road. Police said as the Amtrak train was approaching, the driver decided to maneuver around other vehicles and drive through the closed crossing gates. Then, the car got hit. Fortunately, the driver is ok.

This is the fourth in a series of vehicle versus train accidents in the past two months.

In March, another Amtrak smashed into a pickup truck crossing the tracks in Irvington, injuring three people.

Another happened in April which also involved an Amtrak. It happened at Navco Road and Dog River Drive. This driver died.

Amtrak officials sent FOX10 News this statement.

“These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

None of the Amtrak trains had passengers.

More jaw-dropping video—which did not involve a driver trying to cross the tracks illegally or an Amtrak.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the SUV got stuck on the tracks in Grand Bay, and everyone was able to get out before the train plowed through.

According to a rail safety organization, there were more than 2100 train versus car collisions last year.

Alabama had 87.

