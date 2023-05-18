Highs in mid 80s with showers, storms to dodge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a wet and stormy day, things are better out there but it’s muggy with some patchy fog as of 5 a.m. Highs today will reach the middle 80s, and there will be yet again more showers and storms to dodge. Thankfully we won’t see as many as yesterday and there won’t be a formal severe weather risk zone across the area.

\We’ll still have to keep a look out for heavy rain and lightning. So when thunder roars, head indoors. Rain coverage drops to the 20-30% range tomorrow through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans you won’t have to be as panicked about rain/storms moving over you. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through next week with mornings in the mid to upper 60s.

