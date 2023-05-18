iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown on this weekend’s events.

HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL- Fri-Sun, Beach Blvd at Hwy 59, Gulf Shores

Hangout is a three day music festival on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores. Rain or shine.

Lineup includes:

Friday- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Saturday- Sza, Paramore, Flume

Sunday- Calvin Harris, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi CLICK HERE

ST JUDE CONCERT SERIES: SHANE PROFITT - Thurs 9pm, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

Head out to the Flora-Bama for the third concert of our St. Jude Concert Series as Shane Profitt takes the stage under the big tent to help raise money for St. Jude. Tix $10. CLICK HERE

5th Annual WHITE LINEN NIGHT- Thurs 7pm, Eastern Shore Art Center, Fairhope

It’s “A Night in Havana” supporting the Eastern Shore Art Center! The 5th Annual White Linen Night fundraising gala will feature Cuban cuisine by local culinary artists and an open bar featuring a signature Mojito cocktail! Mambo to the music of Mr. Big & Rhythm Sisters and enjoy both live and silent art auctions throughout the evening. Dress in your favorite white attire! CLICK HERE

GULF COAST CULTURE FEST- Sat 10am-10pm, Seville Square, downtown Pensacola

Admission is FREE!! It will be a two part festival with the first part taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and family fun. That will be followed at 8pm with #FilmsForTheCulture, presented by Gulf Coast Short Film Fest. This portion of the festival will showcase short films from filmmakers from around the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas.

This year’s festival is sponsored by the City of Pensacola and will kickstart a series of events celebrating the “Journey to Juneteenth.” CLICK HERE

ARMED FORCES DAY/BLUE STAR SALUTE- Sat 7am-2pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile Causeway

Enjoy a day full of entertainment, fun and food at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park where there will be a variety of activities for everyone. Aeronautical entertainment provided by Silver Wings and others. The Armed Forces Day and Blue Star Salute events will honor those who serve, have served, and those who have fallen in military service. Special recognition will be given to the families of all those who have lost their lives in military service since 9/11/2001.This is the ninth year that Mobile will host the state-wide celebration.

ALABAMAS FALLEN HEROES 5K RUN/WALK - Sat 7:30am, honoring those Fallen Heroes. Each runner will run with the name of one of Alabama’s Fallen Heroes on their Race Bib and afterward during activities, they can visit the wall of Alabama’s Faces of the Price of Freedom to see the faces of their fallen service member. CLICK HERE

STAR SPANGLED SALUTE: MILITARY APPRECIATION FESTIVAL- Sat 3:30pm-8:30pm, Blue Angel Recreation Area, Perdido Key

The Star-Spangled Salute, Military Appreciation Festival is FREE to active duty and retired military, DOD and their family members. The festival will feature a day of games and activities, arts and crafts, a kid zone, food and live entertainment for both kids and adults. At the end of the evening, we will close the show with FIREWORKS!

The Perdido Key community of organizations, businesses, and volunteers will be working together to show appreciation to families so that they can enjoy a day together, that they may not always get to do otherwise. CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.