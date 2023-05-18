Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of that ruling.
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of the judge's ruling.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge certified a 14-year-old murder suspect as an adult on Wednesday, Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman confirmed to News 4.

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of that ruling.

He had been held in youth lockup.

Dothan Police charged Oliver with last November’s shootings of Jasmine Danielle Beach and Ja’Lexius Lason Wells, 21 and 20, respectively.

Their bodies were found in a Fifth Avenue home the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

As officers hunted Oliver in the hours after those shootings, Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford allowed police to reveal his name, despite his age, because he believed the teen posed a significant public threat.

He was on the run for shooting into a vehicle and attempted assault charges.

After his arrest, his case became private because of his juvenile status, as Alabama law requires, and remained that way until Binford’s ruling on Wednesday.

Oliver would have been released from custody by his 21st birthday had he not been ruled an adult.

Because of his age, prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty, but he could receive life without parole.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Fugitive Files: Dubose brothers
Mobile Police: Two Brothers-Two Man Crime Spree
Man charged with attempted murder following Atmore shooting
New detox facility for vets set to open at the end of the year
New residential detox facility to help veterans
Former MCSO sergeant accused of theft heading to grand jury
Former sheriff’s sergeant charged with theft now facing overtime abuse investigation