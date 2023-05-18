Local track star breaks records to make school history

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Every day after school in the spring, you can find Destiny at the track; focused, doing her exercises, and putting in the work.

Lately, that work has paid off. Roper recently ran an 11.78 in the 100-meter dash, breaking a Foley High School record that has stood for 20 years.

During the state preliminary round, she set the class 7A state meet record in the 100-meter dash with an 11.65 before moving on to claim a gold medal at the state track and field championship.

This spring Roper says she’s started to realize just how fast she really is.

“I realized when I broke the record, 11.65, because I didn’t feel like I was running as fast as I was running. So, I feel like I can work on little things and do even better.”

Roper says, she wouldn’t be where she is today without her support system. She is 1 of 7 siblings, close with her teammates, and loves her coaches.

One person in particular holds a special place in her heart, her grandfather. He adopted Roper when she was very young and the two share an unbreakable bond.

“I’ve been staying with him for basically my whole life, and we have this bond. We have our moments, but we are always going to be there for each other. He’s, my heart.”

With eyes on the SEC, this record breaker hopes to continue her athletic career at LSU or join her brother at Alabama. Soon, she could do just that.

As Roper’s junior season comes to an end and she steps into senior year, the offers are sure to come. For now, head coaches Byron Flanigan and MaShuanda Dixon are pushing her to improve on the technical things and remember that above all it’s about more than just track.

“The relationship she and I have, and coach Flanigan and I have with these girls, it’s not about track. It’s just really about instilling in them that whatever you set your mind to accomplish, you can. It just takes hard work. Whether it’s on this track, whether it’s in the classroom, whether it’s a personal thing. This isn’t about track. We’re giving you skills in order to conquer the world.”

