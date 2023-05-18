Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Look for more scattered thunderstorms

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Evening storms are expected through 10 p.m., followed by quiet conditions overnight.

Expect a few widely scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Our chances are a bit lower, but we do have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening at 30%. Rain chances remain at 30% Saturday.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average. The mornings will be slightly cooler inland this weekend.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard

Latest News

Next Weather: May 18 from FOX10 News
Next Weather: May 18 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023
Highs in mid 80s with showers, storms to dodge
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023