This event is aimed to help the less fortunate and those in need. It is intended to provide the less fortunate with a hot meal, hygiene products, clothing and/or any other items donated by sponsors and the rest of the community. This year we’re also offering government assisted health care to those that qualify along with government issued cellular devices.

Dan’ti (D’Battles) Battles is a recording artist and life-long resident of the city of Mobile. He relocated to Los Angeles to attend the Los Angeles Recording School where he is currently receiving a Bachelors degree in Science of Music Production. Three years ago Dan’ti and his team launched a nonprofit event called Luncheon of Love. Unfortunately due to Covid-19, it was set back but he is excited to now host the official relaunch. He looks forward to bringing fellowship and love to the community of his hometown.

The organization is still taking donations for hygiene goodie bags that are going to be given to those in need. Donations consist of any travel or standard size hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, hairbrush, lotion deodorant, etc. Donations can be dropped off at Cutt Zone Barbershop 2663 Springhill Ave, Mobile AL. Any cash donations can be made here.

Luncheon of Love:

June 3, 2023

Lyons Park

