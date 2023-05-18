Mobile County commissioners discuss concerns over Airbus expansion project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Airbus expansion project that could cost Mobile County 10 million dollars was up for debate on Thursday.

Mobile County Commissioners discussed the project and voiced their concerns.

The money for the project has still not been voted on or approved. Commissioner Randall Duiett asked for an extension to look over the agreement before any decisions are made.

Duiett says his first priority is the citizens of Mobile County and he wants to know exactly where the tax payer money is going.

Since Airbus first opened its facility in Mobile in 2015, the company has grown its aerospace manufacturing footprint in the Port City.

Now, they’re enlisting the help of Mobile County, asking for 10 million dollars. The city and county would both contribute.

“It’s a project been in the works for over a year, but it’s a 10 million dollar agreement with the county and Airbus and there’s an additional agreement with the City of Mobile, so it’s a total of 20 million dollars,” explained Randall Duiett, Mobile County Commissioner for District 3.

Commissioner Duiett says the project is expected to create a thousand new jobs.

The money will go towards facility upgrades at Airbus as well as professional development programs for local students.

“A lot of it is going to be going towards infrastructure and construction. The five million dollar total of it- that’s two-and-a-half from the County and two-and-a-half from the City- to go to workforce development and training kids in our schools and colleges here locally to get these jobs at Airbus,” said Duiett.

On Thursday, Mobile Chamber’s Vice President David Rogers went before the Mobile County Commission to answer questions regarding the project and listen to concerns.

One of Commissioner Duiett’s primary concerns is the large number of Airbus employees who work in Mobile but live in Baldwin County.

“Sixty percent of [Airbus] employees live in Mobile and the other 40 percent live outside of Mobile County. But when you dive deeper into those numbers... you realize that 80 percent of their white-collar jobs do not live in Mobile County-and those are the good jobs. We want to make sure the people that live in our community have the opportunity to have those jobs,” he said.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson and District 2 Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood also weighed in.

“You can’t force them to make them live in a certain county,” countered Hudson. “We can use our best efforts and we always put that kind of language into a contract with that incentive- but if it comes down to it, you either support it or you don’t.”

“My frustration is that the high-paying jobs typically don’t go to people who look like me and so I’ve got to find ways to fight for that,” he said.

Merceria Ludgood says for her, it’s not a discussion of residency... it’s an issue of equal opportunity.

“My frustration is that the high-paying jobs typically don’t go to people who look like me and so I’ve got to find ways to fight for that,” she explained. “For me, equal access to these jobs is always going to trump residency.”

Commissioner Duiett says he wants to see more long-term workers not only work- but live- in Mobile County.

“We haven’t come up with numbers, but there is some discussion about Airbus offering down payment assistance for people who are moving from out-of-state or out-of-town to Mobile County so they can start looking at homes in Mobile County,” said Duiett.

“I don’t hate Baldwin County, I don’t hate the area, I don’t hate the region, but I ran for the office of Mobile County and my intent is to protect the taxpayers of Mobile County and I want them to have these jobs, these white-collar jobs that pay 150, 180, 200 thousand dollars a year,” he added.

The Mobile County Commission will discuss the Airbus project in depth at their next project and vote in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Commissioner Duiett says he wants to sit down with Airbus and talk about ways they can work together to hire more folks in the Port City.

